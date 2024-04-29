The Spoon: Wolves eclipse the Suns

🐺 The Timberwolves defeated the Phoenix Suns last night to complete a sweep of their first-round NBA playoff series. Anthony Edwards dropped 40 points and this back-breaking dunk.

The Wolves await the winner of the Denver-L.A. Lakers series in the next round. The Nuggets lead that series 3-1.

🏛️ Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy announced yesterday that DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell will be "relieved of her committee assignments and removed from caucus meetings" while her felony burglary case is under review. (Torey via X)

🐄 A bird flu outbreak among dairy cattle has prompted the federal government to order testing for all cows moving between states. (KSTP)

Minnesota has more than 460,000 dairy cows, but no confirmed positive cases. For now, officials say the risk to humans is low.

🏫 Minneapolis Public Schools classroom aides voted last week to authorize a possible strike. (KARE)

The district and its teachers union recently reached a deal for a new contract.

✏️ Lakeville teachers also voted to authorize a potential strike, per a news release.

🥣 General Mills is reportedly exploring a sale of its yogurt business, including its Yoplait brand, in a deal that could be worth $2 billion. (Reuters)