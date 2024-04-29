2 hours ago - News

The Spoon: Wolves eclipse the Suns

headshot
A basketball player in a white jersey goes up for an emphatic dunk with five other players in black jerseys looking on

Anthony Edwards leaps for a highlight-reel dunk in the fourth quarter of the Timberwolves' Game 4 win over the Suns in Phoenix. Photo: Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

🐺 The Timberwolves defeated the Phoenix Suns last night to complete a sweep of their first-round NBA playoff series. Anthony Edwards dropped 40 points and this back-breaking dunk.

  • The Wolves await the winner of the Denver-L.A. Lakers series in the next round. The Nuggets lead that series 3-1.

🏛️ Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy announced yesterday that DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell will be "relieved of her committee assignments and removed from caucus meetings" while her felony burglary case is under review. (Torey via X)

🐄 A bird flu outbreak among dairy cattle has prompted the federal government to order testing for all cows moving between states. (KSTP)

  • Minnesota has more than 460,000 dairy cows, but no confirmed positive cases. For now, officials say the risk to humans is low.

🏫 Minneapolis Public Schools classroom aides voted last week to authorize a possible strike. (KARE)

✏️ Lakeville teachers also voted to authorize a potential strike, per a news release.

🥣 General Mills is reportedly exploring a sale of its yogurt business, including its Yoplait brand, in a deal that could be worth $2 billion. (Reuters)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Twin Cities in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more