Purple Plymouth mansion with secret rooms and giant murals lists for $2.795 million
This purple Plymouth mansion may be the wildest Minnesota home I've ever encountered — and it's now on the market.
The big picture(s): Photos of the $2.795 million house, which has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and sits on over 36 acres, include such details as:
- A secret board game room accessible through a vintage Coca-Cola machine, plus a hidden steel vault door that leads to a safe room
- Unforgettably unique furniture, like a sawed-off classic car converted into a desk, a master bedroom featuring a villain-esque arched headboard, and a dangling humanoid sculpture in the hot tub room
- Hyperrealistic floor-to-ceiling murals depicting scenes from fantasy media, such as a steampunk "Alice in Wonderland."
Plus: "The house greets you when you come home," as the entire mansion is well-equipped with smart home technology, realtor Nick Leyendecker told Racket.
Take a look for yourself:
All photos courtesy of Leyendecker Luxury Real Estate.
