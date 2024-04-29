7 hours ago - Real Estate

Purple Plymouth mansion with secret rooms and giant murals lists for $2.795 million

A purple mansion.

Photo courtesy of Leyendecker Luxury Real Estate

This purple Plymouth mansion may be the wildest Minnesota home I've ever encountered — and it's now on the market.

The big picture(s): Photos of the $2.795 million house, which has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and sits on over 36 acres, include such details as:

  • A secret board game room accessible through a vintage Coca-Cola machine, plus a hidden steel vault door that leads to a safe room
  • Unforgettably unique furniture, like a sawed-off classic car converted into a desk, a master bedroom featuring a villain-esque arched headboard, and a dangling humanoid sculpture in the hot tub room
  • Hyperrealistic floor-to-ceiling murals depicting scenes from fantasy media, such as a steampunk "Alice in Wonderland."

Plus: "The house greets you when you come home," as the entire mansion is well-equipped with smart home technology, realtor Nick Leyendecker told Racket.

Take a look for yourself:

A drone shot of the purple mansion with a lake visible next to it.
The inside of the mansion with gray walls and a hanging chandelier
A living room with white furniture and cabinets.
A living room with a mirrored ceiling and zebra couch.
A section of a room with two black and white chairs and a sculpture of a head.
A bathroom with pipes and clocks all over the wall.
A room with a colorful steampunk mural and a car.
A room with a mural depicting an Alice in Wonderland scene.
A room with a bed that looks like a half shell.
A giant closet with a window.
An upstairs hallway.
A room with a giant green and gold mural depicting a steampunk fantasy scene.
A hallway with purple walls and white balls.
A coca-cola machine built into a wall.
A room with gray walls and a television with multiple board games on the wall.
A hallway with two humanoid sculptures.
A garage with four classic cars.
A deck with purple walls.
A purple mansion.

All photos courtesy of Leyendecker Luxury Real Estate.

