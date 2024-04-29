Purple Plymouth mansion with secret rooms and giant murals lists for $2.795 million

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This purple Plymouth mansion may be the wildest Minnesota home I've ever encountered — and it's now on the market. The big picture(s): Photos of the $2.795 million house, which has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and sits on over 36 acres, include such details as:

A secret board game room accessible through a vintage Coca-Cola machine, plus a hidden steel vault door that leads to a safe room

Unforgettably unique furniture, like a sawed-off classic car converted into a desk, a master bedroom featuring a villain-esque arched headboard, and a dangling humanoid sculpture in the hot tub room

Hyperrealistic floor-to-ceiling murals depicting scenes from fantasy media, such as a steampunk "Alice in Wonderland."

Plus: "The house greets you when you come home," as the entire mansion is well-equipped with smart home technology, realtor Nick Leyendecker told Racket.

Take a look for yourself:

All photos courtesy of Leyendecker Luxury Real Estate.