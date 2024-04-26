Apr 26, 2024 - Real Estate

Midcentury modern "Edward Hillstrom" house in Minneapolis lists for $695k

A photo of a house with walls of windows as seen at sunset.

Photo: Landmark Photography

This picturesque midcentury modern home in Tangletown is now on the market for $695,000.

The big picture: Known as the "Edward Hillstrom House" and featured in the architecture handbook AIA Guide to the Twin Cities, the home is located at 348 Elmwood Place W in Minneapolis.

Why we love it: The 1961 home stands out from the crowd with its midcentury modern flair, like the custom wood built-ins and floating stairs, while expansive walls of windows on every floor show off treetop views.

  • It's just steps from Minnehaha Creek and Lyndale Avenue's many shops and restaurants.

Layout: The 1,813-square-foot house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car detached garage.

Features: Open concept layout, wood-burning fireplace, floating staircase, workshop, patio and back deck, garden.

Take a look around...

The back of a house with windows for walls seen at sunset.
A front porch with wicker furniture.
The inside of a living room with wooden walls and a fireplace.
A dining room with a black table and wood cabinets.
A floating staircase.
A bedroom with a gray bed and wall of windows.
An office with wood walls, a built-in desk and black chair.
A workshop.
A kitchen with white and wood cabinets.

All photos by Landmark Photography.

