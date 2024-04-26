Why we love it: The 1961 home stands out from the crowd with its midcentury modern flair, like the custom wood built-ins and floating stairs, while expansive walls of windows on every floor show off treetop views.
It's just steps from Minnehaha Creek and Lyndale Avenue's many shops and restaurants.
Layout: The 1,813-square-foot house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car detached garage.
Features: Open concept layout, wood-burning fireplace, floating staircase, workshop, patio and back deck, garden.