This picturesque midcentury modern home in Tangletown is now on the market for $695,000. The big picture: Known as the "Edward Hillstrom House" and featured in the architecture handbook AIA Guide to the Twin Cities, the home is located at 348 Elmwood Place W in Minneapolis.

Why we love it: The 1961 home stands out from the crowd with its midcentury modern flair, like the custom wood built-ins and floating stairs, while expansive walls of windows on every floor show off treetop views.

It's just steps from Minnehaha Creek and Lyndale Avenue's many shops and restaurants.

Layout: The 1,813-square-foot house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car detached garage.

Features: Open concept layout, wood-burning fireplace, floating staircase, workshop, patio and back deck, garden.

Take a look around...

All photos by Landmark Photography.