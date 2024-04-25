The Spoon: The voice of North Stars broadcasts dies

⭐️ Minnesota hockey icon Al Shaver, the voice of North Stars broadcasts until the team moved to Dallas, died Monday at age 96. (The Athletic's Michael Russo via X)

Shaver briefly called Gopher hockey games before retiring to Vancouver Island, where he reportedly remained a Wild fan to the end.

👀 Anoka-Hennepin says its school board reached a deal to resolve a budget dispute over diversity and equity initiatives. (MPR News)

A second teen suspect was arrested in connection with last August's fatal shooting at an underground punk show in Minneapolis. (Star Tribune)