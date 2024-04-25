Apr 25, 2024 - News

The Spoon: The voice of North Stars broadcasts dies

Jason Shaver, Al Shaver, and Wally Shaver, are three generations of hockey announcers.(Photo By DAVID BREWSTER/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Al Shaver, center, pictured in 1996 with his son and grandson. All three were hockey announcers. Photo: David Brewster/Star Tribune via Getty Images

⭐️ Minnesota hockey icon Al Shaver, the voice of North Stars broadcasts until the team moved to Dallas, died Monday at age 96. (The Athletic's Michael Russo via X)

👀 Anoka-Hennepin says its school board reached a deal to resolve a budget dispute over diversity and equity initiatives. (MPR News)

A second teen suspect was arrested in connection with last August's fatal shooting at an underground punk show in Minneapolis. (Star Tribune)

