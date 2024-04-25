Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios
Minnesota breweries took home six medals — including two golds — at the 2024 World Beer Cup Awards.
Why it matters: The World Beer Cup, announced in Las Vegas on Wednesday, is the world's most prestigious beer competition. The big wins: Minneapolis-based Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub's German-style Doppelbock won first place in that category. Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth got a gold for its "Little Dussel Do-Ya" German-style Altbier. Plus: Judges awarded silver medals to Excelsior Brewing Co.'s "Big Island Citrus Blonde Ale (fruit beer) and Lupulin Brewing's "Dortmunder" (Dortmunder/Export of German-style Oktoberfest). BeerClub Brewing's "Doppel (doppel) Bock (bock)" and Pryes Brewing Co.'s "Idyll Forest - Soirée" scored bronze medals. Flashback: Last year, Minnesota breweries took home three medals, including one gold. What they're saying: "These awards reinforce something craft beer fans have known all along: some of the best beer in the world is made right here, by our neighbors and friends," Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild executive director Jess Talley said in a statement. Go deeper with the full list of winners. Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that Beer Club Brewing and Pryes won bronze medals in their respective categories (not in the same category).