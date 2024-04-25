Twin Cities weekend events: Keith Haring, Art in Bloom, Indie Bookstore Day

Share on email (opens in new window)

Over 40 years after Keith Haring's residency at the Walker, his works will take over the Minneapolis art museum once again beginning Saturday for the "Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody" exhibition. Catch up quick: The celebrated artist is known for his colorful pop art works commenting on issues like environmentalism, capitalism, race, religion and sexuality.

Several of his most significant pieces highlight his activism within the HIV/AIDS crisis; Haring died from AIDS-related illness at age 31.

What to expect: The much-anticipated exhibit includes more than 100 works spanning the entirety of Haring's career, ranging from paintings to sculptures to material from his personal journals.

Details: On view at the Walker Art Center April 27–Sept. 8. Adult tickets are $18.

In other entertainment news...

🌸 Art in Bloom is in full swing at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, featuring nearly 200 floral arrangements inspired by pieces in the museum's permanent collection. The exhibit runs through Sunday. Free

🍃 Get involved in Minnesota's growing cannabis industry at the Lucky Leaf Expo in Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday.

The professional conference will feature over 100 exhibitors, panels and speakers and live demos. $50 for a single-day ticket, $89 for both days

🛍️ Shop from local makers during the last weekend of the Saint Paul Spring Art Crawl, which takes over 25 venues in downtown, Lowertown, Como, Payne-Phalen and more starting Friday. Free

📚 Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, and over 20 local shops across the Twin Cities are participating in the celebrations, including offering discounts.

Pick up a passport at one of the bookstores and get it stamped at as many participating shops as you can. Each stamp activates a coupon you can use at a later date. Free

🚣 Buy, sell, barter or swap your gently used outdoor gear at "The Great Gear-Up & Gather" at Saint Paul Brewing on Sunday afternoon.