1 hour ago - Travel
Aer Lingus to resume its MSP to Dublin flights at the end of April
Minnesota travelers will soon have two direct flights to Ireland to choose from.
Driving the news: Aer Lingus on April 29 will resume its Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Dublin flight that went dark shortly after launching in 2019, due to the pandemic.
- Aer Lingus will fly the route Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays all year.
What we're watching: Delta is launching its own MSP to Dublin flight on May 9. It will be five days a week, but seasonal.
The intrigue: Yes, this is competition and it looks it will be good for travelers.
- Current prices for a basic round-tip Delta ticket in May are $577 while Aer Lingus prices are around $678, with some days of the week costing more.
