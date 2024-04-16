Aer Lingus will begin MSP to Dublin flights next week. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Minnesota travelers will soon have two direct flights to Ireland to choose from. Driving the news: Aer Lingus on April 29 will resume its Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Dublin flight that went dark shortly after launching in 2019, due to the pandemic.

Aer Lingus will fly the route Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays all year.

What we're watching: Delta is launching its own MSP to Dublin flight on May 9. It will be five days a week, but seasonal.

The intrigue: Yes, this is competition and it looks it will be good for travelers.