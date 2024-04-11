The Spoon: Minnetonka shooting

Two Hennepin County Sheriff deputies were injured and a 28-year-old man is dead after an exchange of gunfire in Minnetonka yesterday. Both deputies are expected to live, but one went to the hospital with "very serious" injuries. Law enforcement has not said how the man died. (Star Tribune)

🏒 The NCAA men's Frozen Four begins today at Xcel Energy Center, with Boston University taking on Denver at 4pm, followed by Boston College versus Michigan at 7:30.

⚖️ Hennepin County Sheriff's Office employees — including current Sheriff Dawanna Witt — filed a lawsuit against the county alleging the administration ignored bigotry, erratic behavior, and threats of retribution by former sheriff David Hutchinson. (MPR News)

🏀 NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the NBA won't play a role in settling the ownership dispute between Glen Taylor and A-Rod and Marc Lore. (The Athletic)