🚨 Target cracking down on missed scans
Target shoppers should be careful not to miss scanning an item in the self-checkout lane because soon the retailer will know.
Driving the news: New technology is being added to every Target store this year that will detect items on scanners, alerting shoppers who leave anything unscanned, according to internal documents reported by Bloomberg.
- The technology, the documents said, could help Target track shoppers "who repeatedly fail to scan their items even after being prompted."
