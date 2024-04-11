2 hours ago - News

🚨 Target cracking down on missed scans

headshot
Two women scan items at a Target store

Customers using self-checkout at a Target store in Queens, New York. Photo Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Target shoppers should be careful not to miss scanning an item in the self-checkout lane because soon the retailer will know.

Driving the news: New technology is being added to every Target store this year that will detect items on scanners, alerting shoppers who leave anything unscanned, according to internal documents reported by Bloomberg.

  • The technology, the documents said, could help Target track shoppers "who repeatedly fail to scan their items even after being prompted."
