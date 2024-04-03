Apr 3, 2024 - Food and Drink

Minneapolis lands three James Beard finalists: Oro by Nixta, Ann Ahmed and Christina Nguyen

Christina Nguyen holds a plate of a food

Chef Christina Nguyen poses with her morsels at the "Taste Of The Nation" food event presented by No Kid Hungry at Media Park in 2022. Nguyen is a finalist for a James Beard award. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Two Minneapolis chefs and one restaurant are finalists for prestigious James Beard awards.

Why it matters: Making these lists — and potentially winning — helps raise the Twin Cities' profile as a dining destination.

Zoom in: Oro by Nixta, the upscale Northeast Minneapolis Mexican restaurant is among 10 finalists for Best New Restaurant.

Top chefs: Minneapolis chefs Ann Ahmed (Khâluna) and Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai) are two of the five finalists for Best Chef Midwest.

What we're watching: Winners will be revealed June 10 at an award ceremony in Chicago.

🌱

🌱

