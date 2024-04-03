Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Chef Christina Nguyen poses with her morsels at the "Taste Of The Nation" food event presented by No Kid Hungry at Media Park in 2022. Nguyen is a finalist for a James Beard award. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Two Minneapolis chefs and one restaurant are finalists for prestigious James Beard awards. Why it matters: Making these lists — and potentially winning — helps raise the Twin Cities' profile as a dining destination.

Zoom in: Oro by Nixta, the upscale Northeast Minneapolis Mexican restaurant is among 10 finalists for Best New Restaurant.

It was also named Star Tribune restaurant of the year.

Top chefs: Minneapolis chefs Ann Ahmed (Khâluna) and Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai) are two of the five finalists for Best Chef Midwest.

What we're watching: Winners will be revealed June 10 at an award ceremony in Chicago.