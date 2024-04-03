Apr 3, 2024 - Food and Drink
Minneapolis lands three James Beard finalists: Oro by Nixta, Ann Ahmed and Christina Nguyen
Two Minneapolis chefs and one restaurant are finalists for prestigious James Beard awards.
Why it matters: Making these lists — and potentially winning — helps raise the Twin Cities' profile as a dining destination.
Zoom in: Oro by Nixta, the upscale Northeast Minneapolis Mexican restaurant is among 10 finalists for Best New Restaurant.
- It was also named Star Tribune restaurant of the year.
Top chefs: Minneapolis chefs Ann Ahmed (Khâluna) and Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai) are two of the five finalists for Best Chef Midwest.
What we're watching: Winners will be revealed June 10 at an award ceremony in Chicago.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.