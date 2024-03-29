Mural-filled apartment inside historic Minneapolis mansion rents for $1,750
,This dreamy third floor unit in a historic Minneapolis mansion comes with a panorama of painted murals.
The latest: Listed for $1,750/month, it's inside Stevens Square's George R. Newell House located at 1818 LaSalle Avenue.
Why we love it: Artist and former resident Susan Lynn painted floor-to-ceiling masterpieces throughout the space in a style reminiscent of early American art, with angelic human forms on the ceiling and Twin Cities landmarks like the Como Conservatory and State Capitol across the walls.
- Fellow former resident and journalist Zac Farber dove into the history of the unit, which was once used as the mansion's ballroom, and its artwork in a 2020 Southwest Journal article.
Layout: The unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and an off-street parking spot. All utilities are included and renters receive one month free with a 13-month lease.
- Interested parties can contact leasing agent Chloe Crosby via the Facebook Marketplace listing, Crosby confirmed to Axios.
Take a look around...
All photos by Isaiah Rustad, courtesy of Isaiah Rustad
