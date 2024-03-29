Mural-filled apartment inside historic Minneapolis mansion rents for $1,750

Share on email (opens in new window)

,This dreamy third floor unit in a historic Minneapolis mansion comes with a panorama of painted murals. The latest: Listed for $1,750/month, it's inside Stevens Square's George R. Newell House located at 1818 LaSalle Avenue.

Why we love it: Artist and former resident Susan Lynn painted floor-to-ceiling masterpieces throughout the space in a style reminiscent of early American art, with angelic human forms on the ceiling and Twin Cities landmarks like the Como Conservatory and State Capitol across the walls.

Fellow former resident and journalist Zac Farber dove into the history of the unit, which was once used as the mansion's ballroom, and its artwork in a 2020 Southwest Journal article.

Layout: The unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and an off-street parking spot. All utilities are included and renters receive one month free with a 13-month lease.

Interested parties can contact leasing agent Chloe Crosby via the Facebook Marketplace listing, Crosby confirmed to Axios.

Take a look around...

All photos by Isaiah Rustad, courtesy of Isaiah Rustad