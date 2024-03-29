1 hour ago - Real Estate

Mural-filled apartment inside historic Minneapolis mansion rents for $1,750

A photo of an apartment with murals of angels painted on the walls.

Photo by Isaiah Rustad

,This dreamy third floor unit in a historic Minneapolis mansion comes with a panorama of painted murals.

The latest: Listed for $1,750/month, it's inside Stevens Square's George R. Newell House located at 1818 LaSalle Avenue.

Why we love it: Artist and former resident Susan Lynn painted floor-to-ceiling masterpieces throughout the space in a style reminiscent of early American art, with angelic human forms on the ceiling and Twin Cities landmarks like the Como Conservatory and State Capitol across the walls.

  • Fellow former resident and journalist Zac Farber dove into the history of the unit, which was once used as the mansion's ballroom, and its artwork in a 2020 Southwest Journal article.

Layout: The unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and an off-street parking spot. All utilities are included and renters receive one month free with a 13-month lease.

Take a look around...

A photo of a doorway showing a glimpse of an apartment with murals.
A photo of a living room with murals painted on the ceiling.
A photo of a wall with murals of the outdoors.
A photo of a mural featuring the MInnesota State Capitol.
A photo of a reading nook.
A photo of a kitchen with pink and green murals on the walls.
A photo of a coffee table reflecting murals of angels on the ceiling.
A photo of murals of angels on a ceiling.
A photo of a mural on a ceiling that looks like marble.
A photo of the exterior of a large brick mansion.

All photos by Isaiah Rustad, courtesy of Isaiah Rustad

