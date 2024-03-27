,The landlords of next-door malls Southdale and Galleria are going to battle over glitz and glamor. Why it matters: We will soon find out if there's enough demand for $120 yoga pants, $3,000 purses, and $6,000 sofas to support two luxury malls in Edina.

State of play: Galleria has long been the high-end retail mecca of the Twin Cities. But Simon Properties has been pumping big bucks into making Southdale into an upscale mall, a transformation that will be capped off later this year when it opens a new luxury wing where Gucci and Moncler are set to open their first Minnesota stores.

Southdale has already poached Lululemon and RH Gallery from Galleria, and, according to Twin Cities Business, a handful more will follow them across the street, including Coach, Kate Spade New York, Watches of Switzerland/Rolex, and Tory Burch.

Plus, Life Time opened its highest-end health club at the mall and upscale grocer Kowalski's will open this spring.

The other side: Locally owned Galleria isn't waving the white flag. Rachel Oelke, a spokesperson for property manager Hines, told Axios in an email that it will begin construction this spring on a redevelopment of the space left behind by Gabbert's in 2020.

Furniture store Arhaus is doubling its space and the mall has brought in jewelry store JB Hudson, menswear retailer J.H. & Sons, and cooler brand Yeti. Oelke said more store openings are coming.

Between the lines: Top-tier malls have surpassed 2019 sales levels, according to the Wall Street Journal. Shoppers are spending less time in stores, but they're more willing to spend on big-ticket items.

The bottom line: The Southdale area is surrounded by some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state and there's a pipeline of luxury housing in the works in the area.