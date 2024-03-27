2 hours ago - News

Southdale, Galleria, do battle for luxury retailers

headshot
Illustration of a hand holding gold shopping bags.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

,The landlords of next-door malls Southdale and Galleria are going to battle over glitz and glamor.

Why it matters: We will soon find out if there's enough demand for $120 yoga pants, $3,000 purses, and $6,000 sofas to support two luxury malls in Edina.

State of play: Galleria has long been the high-end retail mecca of the Twin Cities. But Simon Properties has been pumping big bucks into making Southdale into an upscale mall, a transformation that will be capped off later this year when it opens a new luxury wing where Gucci and Moncler are set to open their first Minnesota stores.

  • Southdale has already poached Lululemon and RH Gallery from Galleria, and, according to Twin Cities Business, a handful more will follow them across the street, including Coach, Kate Spade New York, Watches of Switzerland/Rolex, and Tory Burch.
  • Plus, Life Time opened its highest-end health club at the mall and upscale grocer Kowalski's will open this spring.

The other side: Locally owned Galleria isn't waving the white flag. Rachel Oelke, a spokesperson for property manager Hines, told Axios in an email that it will begin construction this spring on a redevelopment of the space left behind by Gabbert's in 2020.

  • Furniture store Arhaus is doubling its space and the mall has brought in jewelry store JB Hudson, menswear retailer J.H. & Sons, and cooler brand Yeti. Oelke said more store openings are coming.

Between the lines: Top-tier malls have surpassed 2019 sales levels, according to the Wall Street Journal. Shoppers are spending less time in stores, but they're more willing to spend on big-ticket items.

The bottom line: The Southdale area is surrounded by some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state and there's a pipeline of luxury housing in the works in the area.

  • It's possible there's no loser in this battle.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more