Historic St. Paul church-turned-home lists for $900,000
This spacious home converted from a century-old church is now on the market in St. Paul.
- Listed for $900,000, the property is located at 315 Morton St. W.
Why we love it: The unique space has been updated with modern amenities, but historic details — including original stained glass windows — remain.
- Previous owners used the property as a home and art studio, but the building could also be converted into up to four units of housing — or restored as a church again, Realtor Trevor Howat tells Axios.
Layout: The 5,217-square-foot property includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main living space, which is connected to the larger building with the sanctuary and office via corridor.
Features: Open floor plan, 10-and-a-half-foot ceilings, natural light, stained glass windows, unfinished basement, clawfoot tub, new boiler and electrical.
- The 0.34-acre lot has eight uncovered parking spaces and a patio.
Take a look around...
All photos by Mill City Team.
