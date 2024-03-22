1 hour ago - Real Estate

Historic St. Paul church-turned-home lists for $900,000

The exterior of a church with yellow stucco and large windows.

Photos courtesy of Mill City Team

This spacious home converted from a century-old church is now on the market in St. Paul.

Why we love it: The unique space has been updated with modern amenities, but historic details — including original stained glass windows — remain.

  • Previous owners used the property as a home and art studio, but the building could also be converted into up to four units of housing — or restored as a church again, Realtor Trevor Howat tells Axios.

Layout: The 5,217-square-foot property includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main living space, which is connected to the larger building with the sanctuary and office via corridor.

Features: Open floor plan, 10-and-a-half-foot ceilings, natural light, stained glass windows, unfinished basement, clawfoot tub, new boiler and electrical.

  • The 0.34-acre lot has eight uncovered parking spaces and a patio.

Take a look around...

A large room with a kitchen table, couch, cabinets and television.
A photo of a living space with chairs and couches.
A photo of a kitchen with wood cabinets and countertops.
A bedroom with white walls and colorful furniture.
A church sanctuary with teal and white walls.
A stage in a church sanctuary with a podium.
An office with tan walls and stained glass windows.
A room with checkered black and white floors and colorful paintings on the walls.
A photo of a church with yellow stucco walls.

All photos by Mill City Team.

