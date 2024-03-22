Historic St. Paul church-turned-home lists for $900,000

Share on email (opens in new window)

This spacious home converted from a century-old church is now on the market in St. Paul. Listed for $900,000, the property is located at 315 Morton St. W.

Why we love it: The unique space has been updated with modern amenities, but historic details — including original stained glass windows — remain.

Previous owners used the property as a home and art studio, but the building could also be converted into up to four units of housing — or restored as a church again, Realtor Trevor Howat tells Axios.

Layout: The 5,217-square-foot property includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main living space, which is connected to the larger building with the sanctuary and office via corridor.

Features: Open floor plan, 10-and-a-half-foot ceilings, natural light, stained glass windows, unfinished basement, clawfoot tub, new boiler and electrical.

The 0.34-acre lot has eight uncovered parking spaces and a patio.

Take a look around...

All photos by Mill City Team.