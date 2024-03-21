Snowstorm looms over Minnesota as spring break travel is set to peak

An early spring snowstorm could hit the Twin Cities metro Thursday evening right as many Minnesotans will be trying to escape for spring break. The latest: The National Weather Service expects 3 to 5 inches of snow in the metro, with most of it falling between 8pm Thursday and 6am Friday.

A shifting forecast means there's still a chance a narrow swath of the region could see up to 7 inches.

Why it matters: A snowstorm will add to the usual travel hassles on the days Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport projects to be their busiest of the spring.

By the numbers: MSP Airport expects spring break passenger travel to peak on Thursday and Friday with 48,000 passengers moving through security both days, according to airport spokesperson Jeff Lea.

What they're saying: "Just like any other storm," Lea told Axios, "MSP will have crews ready to respond to manage and remove snow."

Yes, but: "A more significant storm" is due to slam the region starting Sunday, NWS says, carrying the potential for even bigger traffic and travel snarls.

MSP expects 45,000 departing passengers on Sunday, but Lea noted, "it's too early to say" how the weekend storm might affect the airport.

Threat level: The second weather system could last into early next week, with a safe bet for at least half a foot of snow.

There's still an outside chance of a foot of snow by Monday, NWS says, but a lot in that forecast could still change.

Reality check: "Travelers should plan ahead for their spring break flights," airport officials said in a statement.

MSP allows travelers to pre-book parking spots, and Terminal 2 passengers can reserve a spot in the security line.

If someone's hardy enough to fly into Minnesota for spring break, remember to wait for them in the airport's cell phone lots and keep the curbside pickup areas clear.

Context: Early spring snow isn't unusual here. In the last 30 winters, the Twin Cities has averaged 8.8 inches of snow in March.