A Minnesotan's guide to March Madness
The Gophers' basketball teams won't be playing in the NCAA tournament, but that doesn't mean March Madness won't have a little Minnesota flavor when it tips off Thursday.
Zoom in: There are dozens of players and a few coaches with local ties.
🌪 Curtis Jones, a Cretin-Derham Hall alum, averages double digits for Iowa State, which has a chance to make a deep run as a No. 2 seed.
- Robert Jones (no relation) of Prior Lake, is also a contributor for the Cyclones.
🟠 Brooklyn Park's Dain Dainja has stepped into a major role for Illinois, which is a No. 3 seed with lofty ambitions. The 6'9" junior has averaged nearly 8 points over the past seven games.
🦡 Wisconsin is always a poacher of Minnesota's best players. This year's 5th-seeded Badgers have a trio who crossed the border: Steven Crowl (Eastview), Tyler Wahl (Lakeville North) and Noah Winter (Lakeville North).
🐾 Hopkins' Paige Bueckers, who has dealt with injuries following her phenomenal freshman season at UConn, leads the No. 3 seed Huskies in scoring.
🏀 On the sideline: Former Gophers coaches Richard Pitino (New Mexico) and Dan Monson (Long Beach State) won their conference tournaments and are hoping to be this year's Cinderella story.
- Brian Dutcher, who played for the Gophers in the '80s, took San Diego State to the national championship game last year.
Reminder: You have until 11am to sign up for our Axios Twin Cities March Madness group on ESPN and enter a bracket for the men's or women's side — or both! We'll have swag awards.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.