Paige Bueckers (left) and Curtis Jones are two Minnesota-raised players who hope to make a March Madness run. Photos: Lance King/Getty Images for Bueckers and David K Purdy/Getty Images for Jones.

The Gophers' basketball teams won't be playing in the NCAA tournament, but that doesn't mean March Madness won't have a little Minnesota flavor when it tips off Thursday. Zoom in: There are dozens of players and a few coaches with local ties.

🌪 Curtis Jones, a Cretin-Derham Hall alum, averages double digits for Iowa State, which has a chance to make a deep run as a No. 2 seed.

Robert Jones (no relation) of Prior Lake, is also a contributor for the Cyclones.

🟠 Brooklyn Park's Dain Dainja has stepped into a major role for Illinois, which is a No. 3 seed with lofty ambitions. The 6'9" junior has averaged nearly 8 points over the past seven games.

🦡 Wisconsin is always a poacher of Minnesota's best players. This year's 5th-seeded Badgers have a trio who crossed the border: Steven Crowl (Eastview), Tyler Wahl (Lakeville North) and Noah Winter (Lakeville North).

🐾 Hopkins' Paige Bueckers, who has dealt with injuries following her phenomenal freshman season at UConn, leads the No. 3 seed Huskies in scoring.

🏀 On the sideline: Former Gophers coaches Richard Pitino (New Mexico) and Dan Monson (Long Beach State) won their conference tournaments and are hoping to be this year's Cinderella story.

Brian Dutcher, who played for the Gophers in the '80s, took San Diego State to the national championship game last year.

