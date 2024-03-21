Twin Cities weekend events: Spring flower show, "Lord of the Rings" party, Holi festival
It may not feel like it yet, but Tuesday was the first day of spring — and if you'd like to avoid the snow and smell the flowers, there's a show for you this weekend.
What's happening: Luxury Edina mall The Galleria will fill its common areas with fresh floral displays created by local garden center Bachman's beginning Sunday.
- The "Into the Deep" Floral Experience features sea-inspired, floor-to-ceiling installations using more than 100 different types of flowers, trees and plants. It's free to visit and open daily through April 7.
Plus: Como Zoo and Conservatory's Spring Flower Show opens on Friday, featuring early spring favorites like tulips, daffodils and snapdragons.
- The display in the Sunken Gardens is also free and open daily through April 28.
🎭 The Black and Funny Improv Festival takes over HUGE Theater in Minneapolis Thursday-Sunday with 10 unique shows centered on Blackness that are primarily performed by all-Black improv troupes. Individual show tickets are $20
🎉 Celebrate the Festival of Colors at Midtown Global Market's Holi party on Saturday afternoon. Expect live music, traditional Indian dances, family-friendly activities and food specials. Free
💥 Eclectic Lyn-Lake comic book shop Odd Mart will host Giganticon, a celebration of all things comics, on Sunday afternoon. Guests include artists behind shows like "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "Rick and Morty" and more. 25-cent admission
💍 Calling all Middle-earth residents — Boom Island Brewing in Minnetonka is hosting a "Lord of the Rings"-themed party on Sunday featuring themed beers, a folk band, a cosplay contest and other "hobbit-sized festivities." Free admission
