It may not feel like it yet, but Tuesday was the first day of spring — and if you'd like to avoid the snow and smell the flowers, there's a show for you this weekend.

What's happening: Luxury Edina mall The Galleria will fill its common areas with fresh floral displays created by local garden center Bachman's beginning Sunday.

The "Into the Deep" Floral Experience features sea-inspired, floor-to-ceiling installations using more than 100 different types of flowers, trees and plants. It's free to visit and open daily through April 7.

Take a look at last year's grand display, and keep an eye on our Instagram Friday for a sneak peek.

Plus: Como Zoo and Conservatory's Spring Flower Show opens on Friday, featuring early spring favorites like tulips, daffodils and snapdragons.

The display in the Sunken Gardens is also free and open daily through April 28.

In other entertainment news...

🎭 The Black and Funny Improv Festival takes over HUGE Theater in Minneapolis Thursday-Sunday with 10 unique shows centered on Blackness that are primarily performed by all-Black improv troupes. Individual show tickets are $20

🎉 Celebrate the Festival of Colors at Midtown Global Market's Holi party on Saturday afternoon. Expect live music, traditional Indian dances, family-friendly activities and food specials. Free

💥 Eclectic Lyn-Lake comic book shop Odd Mart will host Giganticon, a celebration of all things comics, on Sunday afternoon. Guests include artists behind shows like "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "Rick and Morty" and more. 25-cent admission

💍 Calling all Middle-earth residents — Boom Island Brewing in Minnetonka is hosting a "Lord of the Rings"-themed party on Sunday featuring themed beers, a folk band, a cosplay contest and other "hobbit-sized festivities." Free admission