St. Paul seeks to combat spike in copper wire theft
St. Paul spent about $1.2 million to fix or replace stolen copper wires in 2023 — more than four times the city's 2019 costs.
Why it matters: A spike in people stripping the wires from street lamps so they can sell the metal for cash is leaving streets and parks across the metro in the dark.
- In February, 2,000 street lights in St. Paul parks were disabled due to theft.
By the numbers: The amount of wire typically stolen from a street lamp can be sold to scrap yards and other buyers for about $50. But fixing that post sets the city back $1,000 or more, KARE 11 reports.
Between the lines: The sheer number of wired fixtures — there are more than 40,000 streetlights across the city — makes it hard to catch thieves in the act, St. Paul Police deputy chief Kurt Hallstrom said at a community meeting this week.
- Traffic signals, EV charging stations, and HVAC systems are also frequent targets.
Yes, but: SPPD has made some gains, with 19 people charged this year, says KARE 11. That's up from just two in 2022.
- People arrested for the crime elsewhere in the metro in recent months have faced charges that could result in fines of up to $16,000 and up to eight years in jail.
What we're watching: St. Paul is taking steps to make the wires harder to steal, including installing new panels, adding security bolts and labeling the wires as city property, per a fact sheet released by the city.
- State legislators are also weighing a bill to crack down on illegal trade by requiring licenses the seller and the buyer obtain a state-issued license. Free recycling would still be available for residents.
What to do: Residents can use this online form to report lights in need of repair.
