3 Q's: Backstory Coffee Roasters owner Micah Svejda shares Twin Cities drink trends

Audrey recently caught up with Micah Svejda, owner of Backstory Coffee Roasters (formerly known as Bootstrap Coffee), to hear what's trending in coffee. ☕️ What's your most popular drink?

Definitely all of our seasonal specialties — right now, we have a citrus stone fruit latte with dark cherry, rosemary and fennel that's very popular. The orange miso caramel matcha is a hit for people interested in non-coffee drinks.

👀 What trends are you seeing in the coffee world right now?

Very robust specialty drinks. I see more and more shops developing new beverages in ways that really set themselves apart, making something with very curated ingredients that are really fun and tasty.

The industry is also moving toward larger spaces — since COVID, I'm seeing newer shops opening with a bigger footprint and extra seating to account for the increase in people working from cafes.

🌿 Are the plants in your North Loop shop real?!

Yes! The plant wall has definitely become one of our defining features; we see a lot of people taking selfies in front of it.