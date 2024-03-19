Restaurant roundup: New wine bar for North Loop, Asian-inspired desserts in St. Paul

Share on email (opens in new window)

Treats opened its third location in North Loop on March 16. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Dessert pop-up So Yen opened a brick-and-mortar location in St. Paul on Saturday serving Asian-inspired desserts, such as brioche doughnuts and Japanese souffle cupcakes, and savory items like chicken congee. Stop by: It's open Friday-Sunday from 10am to 2pm for now, with more hours coming soon.

🌯 The team behind Wrecktangle Pizza is reviving their pop-up Wrap, which served "handheld food stuff" like burritos and quesadillas, at North Loop food hall Graze Provisions + Libations this spring, they said on Instagram.

🧋Treats Cereal Bar & Boba opened a new location in North Loop on March 16. It currently has locations in Blaine and on Grand Avenue in St. Paul, with a fourth coming to Mall of America "soon."

🇰🇷 Fast-casual Korean restaurant Young's opened in White Bear Lake March 15, according to Bring Me The News.

🍷 Barcelona Wine Bar, a national chain specializing in tapas and Spanish wines, will make its Minnesota debut in North Loop this summer, per North Loop's news site.

🥐 Vegan cafe and bakery Vegan East closed its Lyndale Avenue S. location on Sunday after six years in operation, it announced on social media. Its other South Minneapolis location on 34th Ave is still open, but will only serve baked goods.

🍗 Dave's Hot Chicken, the spicy chicken sandwich chain that's rapidly expanding across the Twin Cities, opened its St. Paul location on Friday, per social media.