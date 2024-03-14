St. Patrick's Day isn't until Sunday, but parties and parades are taking over the metro all weekend long.

What's happening: Breweries like St. Paul Brewing, Bauhaus Brew Labs and Brit's Pub are hosting a variety of events this weekend, or try a 5K at Excelsior Brewing Company and speed dating at 56 Brewing. Plus, Minneapolis and St. Paul both have bar crawls.

Family-friendly events include rides on the Shamrock Express at the Minnesota Transportation Museum and Irish dance and live music at Kickin' It Irish.

Don't miss: St. Paul's grand St. Patrick's Day parade, which will kick off at Rice Park at noon on Saturday. (Per tradition, if St. Paddy's Day falls on a holy day, the parade is moved to the day before or after.)

🧠 Be smart: Metro Transit is offering free rides on buses and light rail from 6pm to the end of service on Saturday night.

In other entertainment news...

😂 Need a laugh? Sisyphus Brewing in Minneapolis hosts a weekly amateur comedy open mic on Thursdays at 8pm, and each show also features a set by a headliner comic. Free

💡 Audrey's tip: Get there by 7:30pm. It's always an interesting time, but the room is small and seats fill up fast.

🪡 Repair your well-loved clothing at the Mend-It Clinic in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon. Menders will be available to help newbies, or fix your item yourself on the provided machine. Free

🎸 Pop star Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour comes to Xcel Energy Center Friday night. The resale tickets still available start at over $200. (But loyal fans don't think that's a bad idea, right?)

🎣 The Great Waters Fly Fishing Expo is coming to St. Paul's Hamline University Friday–Sunday, with dozens of programs on fly–fishing across the region, exhibitors, casting lessons and more. $14 for single-day admission

🦖 T-Rex take over the Minneapolis Convention Center starting Friday for Dino Quest, a weekend of dinosaur-themed activities that includes a herd of life-sized dinos. Tickets start at $22, kids under 2 free

🍄 Feast on forest-inspired dishes during the Foragers Expo at Nine Mile Brewing in Bloomington on Saturday, featuring food by the Gentleman Forager. Plus, the brewery can infuse your beer with Chaga or lions mane mushrooms "for a healthy kick." Free