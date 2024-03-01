Behind the scenes: In a memo sent to employees in January, executives Elcio Barcelos and Mark Runkel noted that many frontline employees have been working in person for years.
The changes are "designed to bring more consistency to your work experience, promote our one U.S. Bank culture, and ensure you are engaged in a productive and supportive environment that feels inclusive and rewarding," the memo, obtained by Axios, reads.
How it works: Employees' attendance is logged into the company's HR software and it will be part of performance reviews, per the memo.
U.S. Bank is creating 24 hub cities and employees who live within 30 miles of those cities will be required to come into offices, even if they were hired to remote positions during the pandemic.
Between the lines: U.S. Bank downsized its office footprint here in the Twin Cities, closing its Richfield facility and moving those employees to Hopkins and downtown Minneapolis.
What we're hearing: Employees raised concerns to the company's executives about overcrowding in the offices. While they are still working in person fewer days a week, many workers choose Tuesday through Thursday.
Leaders said they're working to ensure workspaces are productive.
What we're watching: Company leaders want in-person collaboration and also feel the pressure from downtown boosters and other back-to-office proponents. But they need to balance that with talent retention.
U.S. Bank wrote in a Q&A document shared with employees that it expects some workers to quit and take jobs with more flexible work arrangements and will be monitoring attrition closely.