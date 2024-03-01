St. Paul plans another shakeup of garbage collection services

A garbage hauler in Vadnais Heights picks up the trash bins lined up alongside the road. Photo: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

St. Paul leaders announced plans Friday to consolidate most of the city's garbage pickup with a single company and for the city itself to hire crews to collect a small amount of trash. Why it matters: Garbage is a touchy subject in St. Paul. For decades, City Hall played no role in coordinating waste services until the legal and political saga known as "the trash wars" of 2017-2019.

Now, more changes are coming. City officials are set to play a more central role than ever — not just overseeing the service, but actually providing it.

Driving the news: Mayor Melvin Carter's administration announced Friday the city will open contract talks with one company, FCC Environmental, to handle garbage pickup in roughly 90% of the city's homes starting in April 2025.

St. Paul also plans to hire crews and buy five hauler trucks, estimated to cost $2.1 million, to handle garbage collection in about 10% of the city.

The city's longtime recycling hauler, Eureka Recycling, would continue pickups at single-family homes — about 60% of the city — but FCC Environmental would serve multi-family properties.

The intrigue: The announcement signals the end of St. Paul's relationship with a consortium of five private companies that have handled garbage pickup since 2018.

FCC was not part of that consortium.

Catch up quick: For decades, every property owner in St. Paul had to hire their own garbage hauler, which frequently meant two neighbors wound up paying vastly different prices for similar service.

After the "trash wars," the city "organized" trash collection — meaning residents now pay standardized rates, and a balkanized map determines the hauler that serves each neighborhood.

Flashback: There have been hiccups — with at least one noticeable spike in missed garbage pickups in 2022 — but public works director Sean Kershaw indicated Friday he's been satisfied with the haulers' performance of late.

Between the lines: Kershaw says some haulers had demanded to be paid significantly more — in some cases as much as double — because of routes with challenging alley access; routes that tended to be in lower income neighborhoods.

Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher added it may be cheaper for the city to handle these routes itself.

Plus, with its own workers and trucks, the city would also be able to respond to a complaint about a missed pick up.

What's next: The city council will take public testimony next week on plans to buy the trucks — a purchase which, given supply chain issues, could take time.

Talks will begin on a new recycling contract, which would take effect in November 2024. The current garbage contract expires in April 2025.

Kershaw said the city is already working to take over customer service roles for its garbage program, and begins to start handling billing in January 2025.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that some haulers asking to be paid more were not in the consortium and to fix the spelling of Jaime Tincher's name.