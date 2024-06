Anytime Fitness parent Self Esteem Brands of Woodbury is merging with Boca Raton, Florida-based Orangetheory Fitness, which will result in one of the world's largest fitness center franchise chains, with more than 7,000 locations.

Why it matters: The merger, subject to regulatory approvals, raises questions about the future of Self Esteem's Woodbury headquarters, which opened in 2017.