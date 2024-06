Data: Delta Dental 2024 Original Tooth Fairy Poll; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios Twin Cities kids banking on a big payout the under the pillow might be disappointed the next time the tooth fairy pays them a visit. The big picture: For the first time since 2019, the tooth fairy is paying less for lost teeth than the year before, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes from a Delta Dental survey.

Zoom in: In the Midwest, the average value of a lost tooth dropped to $3.63 β€”$2 less than in 2023.

The regional rate is also the lowest rate in the country.

Zoom out: The tooth fairy's national average gift value for a single lost tooth dropped 6% to $5.84 from $6.23 last year.

Yes, but: It's still the second highest value for a lost tooth and a 349% increase from 1998 when a lost tooth fetched $1.30 on average.

Between the lines: Delta Dental, which has tracked tooth fairy trends for 26 years, says in the past its poll has "typically mirrored the economy's overall direction" and tracked with S&P 500 trends.

The bottom line: This could be a sign that the tooth fairy's helpers β€” aka parents β€” are worn down from two years of high inflation.