Josie Johnson holds the Minnesota delegation sign from the March on Washington in 1963 with two other delegates from Minnesota. Photo: Courtesy of the University Archives, University of Minnesota Libraries

A new documentary puts a spotlight on Minnesota's "first lady of civil rights." Why it matters: "Hope in the Struggle — the Josie Johnson Story" seeks to inspire a new generation of activists to follow in the trailblazer's footsteps.

The big picture: Josie R. Johnson joined the civil rights movement as a Texas teenager pushing back against poll taxes and spent decades fighting for voting, housing, education and employment rights in Minnesota and beyond.

Zoom in: Johnson, who holds a doctorate in education, played a key role in the passage of anti-discrimination laws in the 1950s and '60s, including the enactment of Minnesota's landmark fair housing protections.

Her storied career in public service included leadership roles in state and national politics, as well as at institutions ranging from the Minneapolis Urban League to the University of Minnesota.

What she's saying: Johnson, now in her 90s, hopes sharing her story helps people understand "where we were, where we are, and where we need to go."

"Sometimes, what is required of us oldsters is to remind our young people whether we've made any progress so that they don't get discouraged," Johnson said in a 2023 interview used in the documentary.

Between the lines: Part of the "urgency of sharing [her] story" now was the reality that the fight for racial equality — and need to protect our democracy — is far from over, executive producer Daniel Bergin told Axios.

"While she's so poised and diplomatic, such a stateswoman ... she's still struggling," he said. "The successes and the victories haven't satisfied her. There's still more work to do."

What to expect: The hour-long documentary combines archival footage, animated re-enactments and interviews with Johnson's granddaughters to explore both her legacy and the history of racial justice in the Twin Cities.

The bottom line: Bergin said he hopes viewers are struck by the multiple tracks Johnson used to effect change — taking her campaign for equality to the streets, board rooms and the halls of the state Capitol.

"I really do think that young people will see an amazing role model," he said. "And that the freedom fighter movement exemplifies a powerful way to make change."

How to watch: "Hope in the Struggle" premieres Monday at 8pm on TPT2. It will also stream on the PBS app.