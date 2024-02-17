Inside the plan to help more Black Minnesotans own homes

To help low-income families from the historically Black Rondo neighborhood buy homes, St. Paul launched its Inheritance Fund last year. The community was upended and hundreds of families were displaced during the construction of I-94 in the late 1950s, according to city officials. Why it matters: The U.S. Black homeownership rate (45.9%) is nearly 30 percentage points lower than the white homeownership rate (73.8%), per the latest economic data from the Federal Reserve.

How it works: Qualifying descendants of Rondo residents and business owners can receive up to $100,000 in down payment funds to buy a home anywhere in the city, and $10,000 more if the property is within historic Rondo.

Eligible homebuyers can earn up to 100% of the area median income.

Flashback: Anthony Bradford, who closed on a two-story brick house last summer, was the first Rondo descendant to tap the fund, MPR News reported.

Zoom out: Community Land Trusts — there are over 1,400 homes in these trusts statewide — are another route to affordable homeownership.

A dozen Minnesota organizations help people of color and those with low incomes pay below market rate for a home while leasing the land it sits on from the Trust.

What they're saying: "My rent was going up, and buying a house was one way to keep the monthly costs low," says Mike Creger, a Black CLT homeowner in Duluth.

Be smart: HUD compiles a variety of homeowner education tools, from figuring out how much house you can afford to finding aid for home repairs.