Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-André Fleury warms up before a game in St. Paul. Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Multiple NHL teams are watching Minnesota ahead of the March 8 trade deadline, hoping a legendary goalie on the Wild's roster might be available. Why it matters: If Marc-André Fleury does end up getting traded, it'll signal that Minnesota have thrown in the towel on an underwhelming, injury-riddled season. The team is currently just outside the playoff picture.

If he stays, it's a sign the Wild's front office — or at least Fleury himself — still has faith in the team's postseason chances.

Driving the news: On Thursday, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported Fleury had a lengthy meeting with his agent to discuss his options.

LeBrun says Toronto, Carolina or Colorado would be likely trade partners — all teams that need for a battle-tested goaltender and that could be Stanley Cup contenders this year.

Yes, but: Fleury would have to waive his no-trade clause. He's also said publicly he still believes in the team.

Reality check: The goalie is unlikely to green-light a trade — even to a contender — if he wouldn't see significant playing time, Wild scribe Michael Russo has said.

Catch up fast: Statistically, he's having a so-so season — but over the years, his flashy saves and sunny locker-room presence have cemented him as a league favorite.

Earlier this season, he was locked in a prank war with a younger teammate who joked about Fleury's age (39) in an interview.

Of note: Check out this video of Fleury's kids congratulating him for clinching two career milestones.