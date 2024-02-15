Twin Cities weekend events: Monster Jam, Space Fest and bring your own cat

Revved-up engines and cold air will fill U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend for the 2024 Monster Jam, an "unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable" competition featuring 12,000-pound monster trucks. This year's vehicles include Scooby-Doo, Iron Man and dragon-themed trucks. The winner will go on to compete in the world championship in May.

Plus: Tickets are still available for the Monster Jam Pit Parties before the shows, featuring meet-and-greets with the drivers and a chance to see the trucks up close.

Saturday–Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Entry starts at $20; kids under 2 free

Pro tip: Bring a jacket (the air is kept near freezing so trucks don't overheat) and protection for your ears. It gets loud.

In other entertainment news...

☀️ The Bell Museum's annual Space Fest kicks off with Sun-themed planetarium shows tomorrow night, continuing through Sunday. Activities include hands-on demonstrations, story time and Q&A with a retired NASA astronaut. $12+ admission

😵‍💫 We apologize in advance for invoking the following earworm: Baby Shark's "Broadwave" tour comes to Minneapolis' State Theatre Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $30; babies 1 and under free

😸 Immerse yourself in a world of cats at POP Cats, a traveling festival centered on all things feline at Union Depot on Saturday and Sunday. Adoptable kitties will be on-site to cuddle, or BYOC (bring your own cat). $10+

🎿 After "around-the-clock snowmaking," the World Cup of cross-country skiing will take place in Minneapolis this weekend, featuring competitors from across the globe and hometown heroes like Jessie Diggins. General admission tickets are sold out, but VIP options are still available. Prices vary

🍻 Important news for Minnesota beer fans: "The biggest Hamm's-related show in the nation" is coming to Medina on Sunday. Expect over 150 tables of vintage beer items, pictures with the Hamm's bear and ice-cold Hamm's for sale. $10, kids under 16 free

📚 Bring the kids to the St. Louis Park Library Sunday afternoon for "Read With an Animal," where children in grades 1–3 can cuddle with a certified therapy animal and practice reading aloud. Free