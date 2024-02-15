Fish Fry Fridays: 7 Twin Cities locations for Lent

Share on email (opens in new window)

Lent is back and that means fish fry specials have returned for the traditional Catholic meat-free Fridays. Zoom in: Here's a roundup of seven spots to try in the Twin Cities.

Ukrainian American Community Center: Fish and pierogies, coleslaw, french fries and dessert. $15. Minneapolis.

The Anchor Fish & Chips: Wild Alaskan cod and fries. Tuesdays-Saturdays, $16. Minneapolis.

Fireside Lounge: Battered cod, fries, vegetables and dinner roll; all-you-can-eat after 5pm. $14 for lunch, $17 for dinner. St. Paul

Church of St. Albert: It's back after a COVID hiatus, according to Jason DeRusha. Baked or fried fish, potatoes, coleslaw, spaghetti, bread, and desserts. $15. Minneapolis.

Obb's Sports Bar & Grill: All you can eat for $18. St. Paul.

The Yankee Tavern: Two pieces of cod, fries and coleslaw. $13. Eagan.

Lucky's 13 Pub: Two pieces for $17 or three for $19. Bloomington, Burnsville, Plymouth, Mendota, Roseville.