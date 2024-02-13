Data: Metropolitan Council; Chart: Axios Visuals Bus and train ridership continues a gradual rebound in 2023 as metro-area transit agencies reported providing 48.7 million trips, an increase of 16% over 2022. Why it matters: The data show that while commuter ridership has been very slow to recover post-pandemic, more people are using transit at night and on weekends.

By the numbers: Ridership was up 20% at night, 19% on Saturdays and 18% on Sundays.

"We're really seeing the strengthening of the all-day, all-purpose travel market," Joey Reid, Metro Transit's data scientist, told a Met Council committee Monday night.

Between the lines: Metro Transit increased service levels for express buses aimed at commuters, but didn't see the ridership gains it expected.

Reid said downtown Minneapolis' A, B and C parking ramps are only hitting 30% peak occupancy, "which suggests that there's really very little commuter demand right now."

The bottom line: Getting back to the 82 million rides provided in 2019 is clearly going to be a long process, if it ever happens, due in large part to the permanency of remote work.

