Inflation in the Twin Cities in January stayed a little hotter than it was last summer, coming in at 2.6% The good news: That is still below the national inflation rate, 3.1%, for the month.

Flashback: Food prices had stubbornly continued to rise in the Twin Cities in 2023, even as overall inflation here cooled to the lowest level in the U.S.

Yes, but: Food at home prices (think grocery stores) were down 0.8% in January 2024 compared to a year prior.

Fruit and vegetable prices fell 7.2% and dairy products were down 5.4%, according to Consumer Price Index data. Nonalcoholic beverages were up 5%.

Go deeper via Axios Macro: Tuesday's hotter-than-expected inflation is further dampening the prospects of an interest rate cut.