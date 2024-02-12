The Minnesota company behind Usher's Super Bowl halftime show skates

Share on email (opens in new window)

Usher performs onstage during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

A Minnesota company produced the roller skates Usher wore during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show.

Driving the news: Red Wing-based Riedell Skates made the custom dance skates for Usher and his 15 backup dancers, Footwear News reported.

What they're saying: "We did that," Riedell's social media accounts boasted after Usher's performance.

"Usher has been a skater his whole life," one of his business partners, Liberty Ross, told Harper's Bazaar. The R&B star's Vegas residency show featured him on skates as well.

What's next: Usher and Ross, used the halftime show to launch a new high-end line of skates — and Riedell is manufacturing them.

The Flipper's Quadz by Usher are on-sale now for $1,450 a pair.

Between the lines: Minnesota remains undefeated in Super Bowl halftime show contributions.