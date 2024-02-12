53 mins ago - News

The Minnesota company behind Usher's Super Bowl halftime show skates

Dancers wear roller skates on a brightly-lit stage with spotlights in the background

Usher performs onstage during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

A Minnesota company produced the roller skates Usher wore during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show.

Driving the news: Red Wing-based Riedell Skates made the custom dance skates for Usher and his 15 backup dancers, Footwear News reported.

What they're saying: "We did that," Riedell's social media accounts boasted after Usher's performance.

  • "Usher has been a skater his whole life," one of his business partners, Liberty Ross, told Harper's Bazaar. The R&B star's Vegas residency show featured him on skates as well.

What's next: Usher and Ross, used the halftime show to launch a new high-end line of skates — and Riedell is manufacturing them.

Between the lines: Minnesota remains undefeated in Super Bowl halftime show contributions.

