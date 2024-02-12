53 mins ago - News
The Minnesota company behind Usher's Super Bowl halftime show skates
A Minnesota company produced the roller skates Usher wore during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show.
Driving the news: Red Wing-based Riedell Skates made the custom dance skates for Usher and his 15 backup dancers, Footwear News reported.
What they're saying: "We did that," Riedell's social media accounts boasted after Usher's performance.
- "Usher has been a skater his whole life," one of his business partners, Liberty Ross, told Harper's Bazaar. The R&B star's Vegas residency show featured him on skates as well.
What's next: Usher and Ross, used the halftime show to launch a new high-end line of skates — and Riedell is manufacturing them.
- The Flipper's Quadz by Usher are on-sale now for $1,450 a pair.
Between the lines: Minnesota remains undefeated in Super Bowl halftime show contributions.
- Prince's 2007 performance set the standard, and the U of M marching band backed up Justin Timberlake in 2018.
- Even the 1992 show is basically the reason why Michael Jackson headlined the next year.
