Where Minnesota's top political leaders dine in the Twin Cities
The Minnesota State Capitol's Rathskeller Café isn't the only place to eat when hunger strikes during the legislative session.
- We asked all four legislative leaders for their power lunch (and breakfast) picks near the center of state politics.
🍝 Speaker Melissa Hortman used to frequent Salut. Now, La Grolla is her go-to spot. She's a fan of the penne alla vodka.
- Cossetta's is also on her list: "The spaghetti pomodoro is phenomenal and they have the best bruschetta in the Twin Cities."
🥪 Lisa Demuth, House minority leader, packs a peanut butter sandwich for lunch every day. If she goes out to breakfast, she hits up the Downtowner for oatmeal with brown sugar, raisins, and a little milk.
🍞 Erin Murphy, Senate majority leader, loves breakfast at The Buttered Tin: "Their toast tastes like pie."
🇸🇪 Mark Johnson, Senate minority leader, heads to Minneapolis to dine at the American Swedish Institute's Fika Café.
