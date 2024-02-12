39 mins ago - News

Where Minnesota's top political leaders dine in the Twin Cities

The Minnesota State Capitol's Rathskeller Café isn't the only place to eat when hunger strikes during the legislative session.

  • We asked all four legislative leaders for their power lunch (and breakfast) picks near the center of state politics.

🍝 Speaker Melissa Hortman used to frequent Salut. Now, La Grolla is her go-to spot. She's a fan of the penne alla vodka.

  • Cossetta's is also on her list: "The spaghetti pomodoro is phenomenal and they have the best bruschetta in the Twin Cities."

🥪 Lisa Demuth, House minority leader, packs a peanut butter sandwich for lunch every day. If she goes out to breakfast, she hits up the Downtowner for oatmeal with brown sugar, raisins, and a little milk.

🍞 Erin Murphy, Senate majority leader, loves breakfast at The Buttered Tin: "Their toast tastes like pie."

🇸🇪 Mark Johnson, Senate minority leader, heads to Minneapolis to dine at the American Swedish Institute's Fika Café.

