Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Minnesota State Capitol's Rathskeller Café isn't the only place to eat when hunger strikes during the legislative session.

We asked all four legislative leaders for their power lunch (and breakfast) picks near the center of state politics.

🍝 Speaker Melissa Hortman used to frequent Salut. Now, La Grolla is her go-to spot. She's a fan of the penne alla vodka.

Cossetta's is also on her list: "The spaghetti pomodoro is phenomenal and they have the best bruschetta in the Twin Cities."

🥪 Lisa Demuth, House minority leader, packs a peanut butter sandwich for lunch every day. If she goes out to breakfast, she hits up the Downtowner for oatmeal with brown sugar, raisins, and a little milk.

🍞 Erin Murphy, Senate majority leader, loves breakfast at The Buttered Tin: "Their toast tastes like pie."

🇸🇪 Mark Johnson, Senate minority leader, heads to Minneapolis to dine at the American Swedish Institute's Fika Café.