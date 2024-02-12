Everything you need to know about Minnesota's "bonding bill"

The phrase "bonding bill" will be bandied about a lot at the Minnesota State Capitol over the course of this year's 14-week legislative session.

Why it matters: The legislative package, also known as a capital investment bill, allows state agencies, local communities, universities, and other entities to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for public and private construction projects.

How it works: The bill authorizes the state to take on debt to finance construction projects.

The debt comes in the form of bonds that are sold to investors. As part of that process, the state agrees to pay back the money, with interest, over time.

Supporters argue the approach allows the state to spread the cost of major projects over many years and generations of taxpayers.

What gets funded: Often, the money goes to expensive but important infrastructure needs — think bridge upgrades and water treatment plants.

But community projects, including arts centers, emergency shelters, and curling clubs, have also gotten cash in the past.

The catch: Capital investment bills need a three-fifths majority to pass, which translates to 81 votes in the House and 41 in the Senate, meaning bipartisan support is a must.

The intrigue: That dynamic, plus pressure lawmakers feel to deliver projects for their home communities, can make the bonding bill a crucial chip in negotiations for other issues, especially for the minority.

"We know that this is our only opportunity to really have a big influence on a bill's outcome," Senate GOP Leader Mark Johnson said last week. "Maybe we can use that for other fixes that Minnesota has been asking for."

Of note: Bonding bills are traditionally put together in non-budget sessions, or even numbered years. But lawmakers passed a record $2.58 billion package last year.

Still, capital investment chair say they had a long list of requests.

What to expect: These bills often include a cash component, but leaders say that will be a relatively small part of the total package this year due to the state's financial outlook.

What we're watching: Gov. Tim Walz proposed a $982 million bonding package ahead of the session.