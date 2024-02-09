1 hour ago - Real Estate

Colorful downtown Minneapolis condo with maximalist decor asks $399k

A living room with a bright floral mural on the wall and navy furniture.

Photo: Dylan Garrison/Press Play Media, courtesy of Jessica Prudden/Prudden & Company

Calling all neutral decor haters — this vibrant downtown Minneapolis condo with maximalist wallpaper is now on the market.

  • Listed for $399,000, it's located at 901 S 2nd Street, Unit #509, just steps from U.S. Bank Stadium and across the street from Gold Medal Park.

Why we love it: No blank gray walls here — each room has been transformed with colorful wallpaper that stays with the home, like a floral statement wall in the living room and a jungle-themed primary bathroom.

  • Floor-to-ceiling windows let in an abundance of natural light, and the bedroom has a spacious private balcony with a stadium view.

Layout: The 906-square-foot condo has one bedroom, one bathroom, and a garage space.

Interior features: Open floor plan, large windows, high ceilings, balcony, kitchen island, dishwasher, walk-in closet, and in-unit laundry.

  • A fitness center and swimming pool are also available for a fee.

Take a look around...

A living room with a colorful floral mural and large windows facing an apartment building.
A dining room with a small round table and four chairs next to a large window.
A kitchen with dark blue walls and black cabinets.
A kitchen with dark blue walls and black cabinets. There is a kitchen island in the middle.
An entryway with black and white floral wallpaper.
A wall with black and white floral wallpaper.
A bedroom with a large black and white mural.
A bathroom with colorful jungle wallpaper.
A balcony on an apartment building.
An apartment building as seen from above in the middle of downtown Minneapolis.

All photos by Dylan Garrison/Press Play Media, courtesy of Jessica Prudden/Prudden & Company.

