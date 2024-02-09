Share on email (opens in new window)

Calling all neutral decor haters — this vibrant downtown Minneapolis condo with maximalist wallpaper is now on the market.

Listed for $399,000, it's located at 901 S 2nd Street, Unit #509, just steps from U.S. Bank Stadium and across the street from Gold Medal Park.

Why we love it: No blank gray walls here — each room has been transformed with colorful wallpaper that stays with the home, like a floral statement wall in the living room and a jungle-themed primary bathroom.

Floor-to-ceiling windows let in an abundance of natural light, and the bedroom has a spacious private balcony with a stadium view.

Layout: The 906-square-foot condo has one bedroom, one bathroom, and a garage space.

Interior features: Open floor plan, large windows, high ceilings, balcony, kitchen island, dishwasher, walk-in closet, and in-unit laundry.

A fitness center and swimming pool are also available for a fee.

Take a look around...

All photos by Dylan Garrison/Press Play Media, courtesy of Jessica Prudden/Prudden & Company.