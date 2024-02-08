Twin Cities weekend events: Street snowboarding, "Love Is Blind" and Lunar New Year
Man-made snow is coming to St. Paul Saturday as street snowboarding competition Red Bull Heavy Metal takes over the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol.
- Street snowboarding is a style of riding that uses features "that wouldn't look out of place at a skatepark," organizers said, like rails, stairs and ledges.
How it works: There are three competition zones: one on the west side of the Capitol and two on the south side's front steps. Spectators can attend for free.
- Gates open at 2pm on Feb. 10, with the competition running from 2:30–6pm.
- Watch the broadcast on ESPN2 on Feb. 25.
In other entertainment news...
💕 Find out if love is truly blind at "Improvised Love Is Blind — Season 2," where nine performers will replicate the hit Netflix dating show — which cast in the Twin Cities last year — Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. $15+.
🧊 If the Minneapolis ice bar melted before you could visit, St. Paul is installing 10 at various restaurants to create a 1-mile stretch of ice bars throughout downtown Friday–Sunday. Non-alcoholic options available. Free entry.
🎁 Snag a last-minute gift for your valentine at Old Saint Anthony Valentine's Night Market in Minneapolis on Friday night. There are two floors of handmade goods to shop, plus a cash bar and floral workshop from Sip 'n Bloom. Free entry; workshop is $65–$85.
❤️ Show art some love at Mia's Institute of Hearts Saturday through next Thursday. Visitors receive paper hearts upon entry to place beneath their favorite piece of art; explore the galleries to see what others picked. Free.
🧧 Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at the Mall of America's Lunar New Year events Saturday and Sunday, featuring artistic performances, cultural presentations and a red envelope raffle. Free entry.
⛸️ Enjoy what's left of winter at Brooklyn Park's Winterfest Saturday with free ice skating, bingo, a bonfire and more family-friendly activities. Free.
More Twin Cities stories
