Twin Cities weekend events: Street snowboarding, "Love Is Blind" and Lunar New Year

Man-made snow is coming to St. Paul Saturday as street snowboarding competition Red Bull Heavy Metal takes over the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol.

Street snowboarding is a style of riding that uses features "that wouldn't look out of place at a skatepark," organizers said, like rails, stairs and ledges.

How it works: There are three competition zones: one on the west side of the Capitol and two on the south side's front steps. Spectators can attend for free.

Gates open at 2pm on Feb. 10, with the competition running from 2:30–6pm.

Watch the broadcast on ESPN2 on Feb. 25.

In other entertainment news...

💕 Find out if love is truly blind at "Improvised Love Is Blind — Season 2," where nine performers will replicate the hit Netflix dating show — which cast in the Twin Cities last year — Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. $15+.

🧊 If the Minneapolis ice bar melted before you could visit, St. Paul is installing 10 at various restaurants to create a 1-mile stretch of ice bars throughout downtown Friday–Sunday. Non-alcoholic options available. Free entry.

🎁 Snag a last-minute gift for your valentine at Old Saint Anthony Valentine's Night Market in Minneapolis on Friday night. There are two floors of handmade goods to shop, plus a cash bar and floral workshop from Sip 'n Bloom. Free entry; workshop is $65–$85.

❤️ Show art some love at Mia's Institute of Hearts Saturday through next Thursday. Visitors receive paper hearts upon entry to place beneath their favorite piece of art; explore the galleries to see what others picked. Free.

🧧 Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at the Mall of America's Lunar New Year events Saturday and Sunday, featuring artistic performances, cultural presentations and a red envelope raffle. Free entry.

⛸️ Enjoy what's left of winter at Brooklyn Park's Winterfest Saturday with free ice skating, bingo, a bonfire and more family-friendly activities. Free.