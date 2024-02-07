A new "sensory art" exhibit at Weisman Art Museum is challenging museum norms by inviting visitors to touch, hear, smell and even taste the artworks.

Driving the news: "The Other Four," which opens Friday in Minneapolis, features 16 multimedia works that engage the audience through senses other than vision, curator John Schuerman said.

What to expect: Upon entering, guests can put on a leather vest that has "scent infusers" so they can carry a smell with them throughout their tour, while in the middle of the room, a device loudly drops commemorative coins from the ceiling for visitors to keep.

Other pieces include a life-sized replica of airline seats where visitors can sit, watch videos and eat pretzels. There will also be bottles of mysterious liquids to open and smell, and wood that makes a sound if visitors blow into it using a plastic tube.

Details: "The Other Side" is on view Feb. 9 - May 19. Free admission.