A glassy office tower project is being marketed for downtown Minneapolis

The site of a former Wells Fargo operations center in downtown Minneapolis could look like this, if Sherman Associates has its way.

What's happening: Sherman and JLL have begun marketing the project, called Washington Yards, to prospective tenants so they can eventually break ground on what would be a full city block redevelopment.

Details: The project would include two residential towers to complement the office building, which would stand 16 stories and have 400,000 square feet.

Sherman has brought in chef David Fhima to develop a restaurant in the project.

What we're watching: The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports demolition on the existing building won't begin until Sherman can get financing for the project.