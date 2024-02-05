A glassy office tower project is being marketed for downtown Minneapolis
The site of a former Wells Fargo operations center in downtown Minneapolis could look like this, if Sherman Associates has its way.
What's happening: Sherman and JLL have begun marketing the project, called Washington Yards, to prospective tenants so they can eventually break ground on what would be a full city block redevelopment.
Details: The project would include two residential towers to complement the office building, which would stand 16 stories and have 400,000 square feet.
- Sherman has brought in chef David Fhima to develop a restaurant in the project.
What we're watching: The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports demolition on the existing building won't begin until Sherman can get financing for the project.
- That's not easy these days because of high interest rates and a glut of vacant office space. But a couple of recent developments have proven that tenants still want shiny new spaces.
