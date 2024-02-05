49 mins ago - Development

A glassy office tower project is being marketed for downtown Minneapolis

A rendering showing a glassy office building in downtown minneapolis

A rendering of Washington Yards. ESG Architecture

The site of a former Wells Fargo operations center in downtown Minneapolis could look like this, if Sherman Associates has its way.

What's happening: Sherman and JLL have begun marketing the project, called Washington Yards, to prospective tenants so they can eventually break ground on what would be a full city block redevelopment.

Details: The project would include two residential towers to complement the office building, which would stand 16 stories and have 400,000 square feet.

  • Sherman has brought in chef David Fhima to develop a restaurant in the project.

What we're watching: The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports demolition on the existing building won't begin until Sherman can get financing for the project.

