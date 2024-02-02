Elegant 1888 condo in downtown St. Paul lists for $499k
This elegant condo with historic charm in the heart of downtown St. Paul is now on the market.
- Listed for $499,900, it's located at 300 Wall St. #104 across from Union Depot.
Why we love it: The spacious corner unit has preserved its original 1888 architecture throughout, including the exaggerated archways, ogee-shaped windows with shutters, and one-of-a-kind 14-foot barrel vault ceilings.
- Also, the condo is just steps away from the Mississippi River, St. Paul Farmers' Market, CHS Field, and a host of parks and restaurants.
Layout: The 1,416-square-foot condo has one bedroom and two bathrooms, plus two heated parking spaces.
Interior features: In-unit laundry, breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, fireplace, walk-in closet, storage in basement.
- The homeowners association fee covers air conditioning, gas, electric, heat, water, trash, and cable, and includes access to the fitness center and a private courtyard.
Take a look around
All photos by Michael Speake Photography courtesy of Shane Montoya with Keller Williams Integrity Realty.
