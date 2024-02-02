Elegant 1888 condo in downtown St. Paul lists for $499k

Share on email (opens in new window)

Michael Speake Photography, courtesy of Shane Montoya with Keller Williams Integrity Realty

This elegant condo with historic charm in the heart of downtown St. Paul is now on the market.

Listed for $499,900, it's located at 300 Wall St. #104 across from Union Depot.

Why we love it: The spacious corner unit has preserved its original 1888 architecture throughout, including the exaggerated archways, ogee-shaped windows with shutters, and one-of-a-kind 14-foot barrel vault ceilings.

Also, the condo is just steps away from the Mississippi River, St. Paul Farmers' Market, CHS Field, and a host of parks and restaurants.

Layout: The 1,416-square-foot condo has one bedroom and two bathrooms, plus two heated parking spaces.

Interior features: In-unit laundry, breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, fireplace, walk-in closet, storage in basement.

The homeowners association fee covers air conditioning, gas, electric, heat, water, trash, and cable, and includes access to the fitness center and a private courtyard.

Take a look around

All photos by Michael Speake Photography courtesy of Shane Montoya with Keller Williams Integrity Realty.