Elegant 1888 condo in downtown St. Paul lists for $499k

A photo of a white apartment with curved ceilings and arches windows.

Michael Speake Photography, courtesy of Shane Montoya with Keller Williams Integrity Realty

This elegant condo with historic charm in the heart of downtown St. Paul is now on the market.

Why we love it: The spacious corner unit has preserved its original 1888 architecture throughout, including the exaggerated archways, ogee-shaped windows with shutters, and one-of-a-kind 14-foot barrel vault ceilings.

  • Also, the condo is just steps away from the Mississippi River, St. Paul Farmers' Market, CHS Field, and a host of parks and restaurants.

Layout: The 1,416-square-foot condo has one bedroom and two bathrooms, plus two heated parking spaces.

Interior features: In-unit laundry, breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, fireplace, walk-in closet, storage in basement.

  • The homeowners association fee covers air conditioning, gas, electric, heat, water, trash, and cable, and includes access to the fitness center and a private courtyard.

Take a look around

A photo of an apartment with curved windows and white walls.
The same apartment from a different view, this time showing a fireplace.
The living room from a different angle.
A photo of an apartment with a dining room table, chandelier and white chairs.
A photo of a desk with a chair and a computer.
A photo of a kitchen with orange walls and white cabinets.
A photo of a built-in table and chairs into a wall.
A photo of a bedroom with a white bed and brown furniture.
A different angle of the bedroom.
A bathroom with dark brown cabinets and a gold mirror.
A foyer with white doors.

All photos by Michael Speake Photography courtesy of Shane Montoya with Keller Williams Integrity Realty.

