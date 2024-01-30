21 mins ago - Things to Do

Gwen Stefani, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Alanis Morissette to headline Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

Gwen Stefani, a white woman with blonde hair in a silver suit.

Gwen Stefani performs in California in September 2023. Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline July's inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival.

State of play: The festival, operated by the group behind Lollapalooza, released its lineup Tuesday for the two-day event held on Harriet Island Regional Park. It features more than 20 bands, including local favorites like Hippo Campus, Durry and Gully Boys.

Be smart: Concertgoers can sign up for a passcode for the presale now, which begins Feb. 2 at 10am. A general sale will follow Feb. 3 at 11am for any remaining tickets, according to the release.

  • There are four ticket options — general admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum — but ticket prices were not immediately available.

The full lineup:

Friday, July 19: Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, The Black Crowes, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, The Head and the Heart, Durry, Morgan Wade, Michigander, Gully Boys, Harbor & Home.

Saturday, July 20: Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, Hippo Campus, Gary Clark Jr., The Hold Steady, Soul Asylum, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Wilderado, Nico Vega, Irontom.

