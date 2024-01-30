Gwen Stefani, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Alanis Morissette to headline Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

Gwen Stefani performs in California in September 2023. Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline July's inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival.

State of play: The festival, operated by the group behind Lollapalooza, released its lineup Tuesday for the two-day event held on Harriet Island Regional Park. It features more than 20 bands, including local favorites like Hippo Campus, Durry and Gully Boys.

Be smart: Concertgoers can sign up for a passcode for the presale now, which begins Feb. 2 at 10am. A general sale will follow Feb. 3 at 11am for any remaining tickets, according to the release.

There are four ticket options — general admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum — but ticket prices were not immediately available.

The full lineup:

Friday, July 19: Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, The Black Crowes, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, The Head and the Heart, Durry, Morgan Wade, Michigander, Gully Boys, Harbor & Home.

Saturday, July 20: Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, Hippo Campus, Gary Clark Jr., The Hold Steady, Soul Asylum, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Wilderado, Nico Vega, Irontom.