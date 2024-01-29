36 mins ago - Sports

Minnesota youth hockey leagues will soon require neck guards

headshot
A hockey player with his taped stick raised in the air wears a black jersey, a helmet, and a black neck guard

A hockey player wears a neck guard during a game held to honor Hibbing native Matthew Johnson, who died after taking a skate to the neck during a hockey game in England in Oct. 2023. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Starting in August, more than 130 Minnesota youth hockey associations will mandate players wear equipment to protect against potentially deadly skate cuts to the neck.

Why it matters: The hockey world has been rethinking its safety rules since last October, when a Hibbing-born professional player, Adam Johnson, died after a skate blade sliced his neck during a game in England.

Driving the news: USA and Minnesota hockey officials announced the rule change Jan. 28 that will require neck guards for all players and youth hockey officials under 18 starting Aug. 1.

  • It will apply to both practices and games. After warnings, teams could be subject to on-ice penalties.

By the numbers: There are more youth hockey players in Minnesota than any other state: 50,000 boys and 13,000 girls.

Threat level: Skate cuts are rare, but skate-to-face contact is a part of the game.

The intrigue: Minnesota Hockey has long recommended, but not required, the use of neck protection for non-goalies.

  • Some local leagues already require neck guards for all players. Minnesota's District 6, which covers the Twin Cities' southwest suburbs, has required neck protection for several years.
  • The guards, made of cut-resistant fabric and padding, are relatively cheap — especially by hockey gear standards.

Catch up fast: Johnson's death spurred changes at many levels of the game. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced in December it will require neck protection at the men's and women's world championships.

  • The NHL doesn't require them, but some players began wearing them after Johnson's death, and several minor league teams and leagues began mandating their use.
  • University of Minnesota men's hockey coach Bob Motzko told RinkLive in November he thinks the protection should be mandatory, with their phase-in starting in the youth ranks.

The other side: Some players complain they are too hot or too uncomfortable.

  • They also might be tricky to find. Interest in them surged last fall, putting a strain on supply.

What we're watching: Whether the rules eventually change in the Minnesota State High School League, too.

  • The MSHSL follows rules set by a different national organization, which plans to revisit its policies in April.
  • For now, neck protection remains "strongly recommended" in high school play — but not required — the league said in a statement Sunday.
