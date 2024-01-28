Struggling to get your needed seven hours? One local sleep expert says you shouldn't toss and turn over it.

Why it matters: Everybody is different. And some of us may function just fine with slightly less — or more — than the recommended sleep allotment.

What they're saying: "Sometimes we can get very stuck on that number and we can produce a lot of anxiety around not getting enough sleep," Dr. Akinbolaji Akingbola, a sleep medicine specialist the University of Minnesota, told Axios.

That stress, he said, can make it even harder for someone to get a good night's rest.

His top advice: Listen to your body.

Maintaining a consistent schedule, falling asleep without issue and waking up rested are more important metrics than hitting "a prescribed number" of hours in bed.

Zoom in: Axios asked the doctor to weigh in on other common sleep tips:

🛏️ Creating a sleep sanctuary: Akingbola agrees it's best to avoid working, watching TV or even pre-bedtime, wind-down rituals in the place you lay your head.

"We oftentimes unfortunately train ourselves to where we get into bed and then our brain is automatically turns on," he said. "Really try to save that bed for when we're sleeping."

👓 Blue-blocker glasses: "In theory, they're a good idea," he said of glasses that purport to filter out light from electronics. "But I think a lot of that will vary from person to person about how effective they might be."

Yes, but: Akingbola does recommend avoiding screens as much as possible in the evening.

⏰ Hitting snooze on Sunday: "Catching up on the weekend is actually a little bit more harmful than we realize, just because we're breaking the habit, the routine our body is looking for."

🥱 Power-nap perils: A midday snooze can help boost energy and should absolutely be an option for, say, a drowsy driver. But it's important to remember that naps can interfere with our ability to fall asleep at night, causing a cycle of sleepiness to repeat.