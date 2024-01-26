Secluded Mendota Heights home with forest views and private pond lists for $1.9M

Share on email (opens in new window)

This secluded home with picturesque forest views just minutes from both downtowns hit the market Friday.

Listed for $1,975,000, it's located at 1698 Dodd Road in Mendota Heights.

Why we love it: Though the space is packed with unique architecture, like an enormous circular picture window, the panoramic views and walls of windows overlooking the property's 4.5 acres of wooded land make the lush outdoors the star of the show.

Built in 1988, the home was designed by notable architect Sarah Susanka and featured in her book, "The Not So Big House."

Layout: The 5,550-square-foot house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, with a two-car tuck under garage, and a finished basement.

Interior features: Open floor plan, picture window, sunroom, stainless steel appliances, soaking tub, fireplace.

Exterior features: Elevated gazebo, multi-level back deck, private pond and stream, landscaped backyard.

All photos courtesy of Spacecrafting Photography via Edina Realty.