Parking revenues rebound at Minneapolis meters, ramps

Data: City of Minneapolis. Note: Excludes revenue from tows, impounds, and tax increment transfers. 2023 data is projected. Chart: Axios Visuals

Minneapolis made more money from parking meters and ramps in 2023 than in any year since the pandemic, according to new figures released this week.

Why it matters: Parking revenue is one way to measure whether workers and fun seekers are coming back downtown in the wake of the pandemic.

Downtown and the North Loop hold the vast majority of meters and city-owned lots, though there are also lots of metered parking options along Lake Street, in Northeast, and around the U of M campus.

By the numbers: In 2023, the city took in a projected $55 million from parking ramps, lots, and meters.

After adding in revenues from the municipal impound lot, the city's parking fund took in an estimated $64 million last year. That total would meet the city's goal for parking revenue for the first time since 2020.

What's next: The Minneapolis city council is reviewing a proposal to set higher maximum parking rates at several downtown locations.