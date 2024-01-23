Restaurant roundup: Dario sets opening date, a Waffle Bar for Bloomington and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

A rendering of Waffle Bar's third location. Photo courtesy of Julie Seng.

Waffle Bar is opening a third location this spring, owner Julie Seng told Axios.

The Hong Kong-style bubble waffle shop in Bloomington will serve more savory selections than its Minneapolis and Lakeville shops, Seng said. She hopes to be open by late April or early May.

Buzzy upcoming restaurant Dario, which is run by two industry veterans and will serve handmade pasta and vegetables, will open in North Loop on Jan. 26, according to North Loop's news site.

Food hall North Loop Galley just gained a new vendor. Good Boy serves "eclectic American cuisine" and is operated by Jim Pfeffer, former sous chef at Bachelor Farmer.

STEPCHLD chef Kamal Mohamed has soft-launched his new organic café Parcelle in Northeast Minneapolis, according to Downtown Voices. It's open 7am-7pm for now but is considering adding dinner service.

The Market at Malcolm Yards is getting two new vendors. Revival Smoked Meats is now open and Mr. Paul's Po' Boys and Jams is debuting next week, per a news release.

Centro's new "reimagined dive bar" concept Bina's is opening Jan. 26 next to the taqueria's Northeast Minneapolis location, per a news release. Expect Hamm's, pull tabs, and burgers.

Gia, a highly anticipated Italian restaurant that previously operated as a pop-up, is now accepting reservations for its Feb. 6 grand opening in South Minneapolis, per its Instagram.

Bebe Zito pushed back the opening of its Woodbury shop from Jan. 19 to Feb. 9 due to construction delays, it said on Instagram.

A Korean egg sandwich shop is replacing the former Taco John's in the downtown Minneapolis skyways, Downtown Voices reports. Egg Flip is expected to open by March, owners said.

Korean restaurant Minari will open this summer in the former Erté & the Peacock Lounge in Northeast Minneapolis, the Star Tribune reports. It's run by Jeff Watson, longtime executive chef and culinary director for Daniel del Prado's restaurant group.