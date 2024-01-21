I recently drove up north to try a different type of sauna.

What's happening: Cedar + Stone Nordic Sauna recently completed one of the first public floating saunas located on a 36-foot barge docked in downtown Duluth.

The boat isn’t able to travel around Lake Superior yet (owners are reportedly considering pursuing the required permits), but visitors can still take a cold plunge in Lake Superior via a hole cut in the ice.

How it works: The boat has three sections — the entry room, window-adorned sauna with views of the city and lake and a back deck that serves as an "in between" space before the cold plunge. The rooftop is closed for the winter.

The sauna seats 10 people, though on a freezing Friday afternoon, my partner and I had the place to ourselves. The cold plunge, which was a 1-minute walk away, is shared with the nearby saunas on land.

Once the 90-minute experience began, there was no set schedule — the guide, who largely stays outside the heated room but assists with tending the fire and cold plunges, encouraged us to move inside and out at our own pace.

My thought bubble: I had never been in a sauna before, and as a Minnesota transplant that still hasn't grown accustomed to the cold, the thought of taking a cold plunge on a day with negative-degree wind chills was unappealing.

But despite my doubts, this experience converted me into a sauna enthusiast. Plus, I loved the plunge so much I did it twice.

Details: Find the floating sauna at 800 W Railroad St, Duluth. $99/person + taxes and fees.

Follow us on Instagram for a look at the cold plunge.

Go deeper: 'Sauna-preneurs' take over the Twin Cities