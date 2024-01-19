Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Photo by Shamus Finn Corp. courtesy of Jeff Green with Edina Realty.

This charming Anoka bed and breakfast with private owners quarters is in search of a new innkeeper.

Listed for $900,000, the Ticknor Hill Bed and Breakfast is located at 1625 3rd Avenue within walking distance of downtown Anoka.

Why we love it: The Queen Anne home, which was built in 1867 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is packed with historic and colorful charm ranging from Victorian bedroom decor to bright blue carpets in the conservatory.

It's also a turn-key home business — the sale includes all decor, furnishings, and linens.

Layout: The 4,216-square-foot home has a total of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

That includes the owner's suite, which functions as its own independent space and contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a family room, a kitchen, laundry, a private entrance, and porch.

Interior features: Front parlor, formal dining room, billiard room, fireplaces, conservatory, laundry, and office.

Exterior features: The home sits on 1.3 acres that include mature trees, gardens with irrigation, stone retaining walls, a colorful patio, a three-car garage, and a carriage house.

Take a look at the listing:

All photos by Shamus Finn Corp. courtesy of Jeff Green with Edina Realty.