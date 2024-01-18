Minnesota's funny roadside PSAs can stay despite new federal rules

Share on email (opens in new window)

Don't worry, snarky Minnesota motorists: the quirky messages on MnDOT's electronic message boards — like "Duck, Duck, Buckle Up" — aren't going anywhere.

Driving the news: Starting in 2026, a newly-released federal rulebook will ban quirky messages on roadside signs, the AP reported.

Federal officials cited concern pop culture references — such as MnDOT's "Let's go Barbie / Buckle up / yes you, Ken!" — could be misunderstood or distracting.

Yes, but: Minnesota is one of 10 states that writes its own rulebook, so the new federal rules won't end its "Message Monday" campaign, spokesperson Anne Meyer confirmed to Axios.

Other guidance from the feds allows MnDOT to "exercise our judgment in creating messages that will help improve safety on our roadways," Meyer said.

She added that urgent traffic and safety advisories have always had priority over funny PSAs — à la "Betty Whiteout Says Slow Down."

Of note: States that write their own traffic control guidelines can be more restrictive than the feds, Meyer explained — they just can't be less strict.