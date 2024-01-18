1 hour ago - News

Minnesota's funny roadside PSAs can stay despite new federal rules

Don't worry, snarky Minnesota motorists: the quirky messages on MnDOT's electronic message boards — like "Duck, Duck, Buckle Up" aren't going anywhere.

Driving the news: Starting in 2026, a newly-released federal rulebook will ban quirky messages on roadside signs, the AP reported.

Yes, but: Minnesota is one of 10 states that writes its own rulebook, so the new federal rules won't end its "Message Monday" campaign, spokesperson Anne Meyer confirmed to Axios.

  • Other guidance from the feds allows MnDOT to "exercise our judgment in creating messages that will help improve safety on our roadways," Meyer said.
  • She added that urgent traffic and safety advisories have always had priority over funny PSAs — à la "Betty Whiteout Says Slow Down."

Of note: States that write their own traffic control guidelines can be more restrictive than the feds, Meyer explained — they just can't be less strict.

