There will be close to 38,000 new cancer diagnoses in Minnesota in 2024, according to the latest projection from the American Cancer Society.

Driving the news: New cancer diagnoses across the U.S. are expected to top 2 million for the first time this year, driven in large part by an alarming increase among young Americans, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

Why it matters: There have been major improvements in cancer survival, but there's a worrying rise in some versions of the illness at the same time doctors are trying to figure out why they're seeing more young patients with cancer.

Zoom in: The number of diagnoses per year in Minnesota has climbed steadily over the past 20 years, Minnesota Department of Health data shows.

In 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, there were about 33,700 new cases, up from 27,000 in 2009.

Yes, but: The rate of new cancers per 100,000 Minnesota residents did not increase as sharply during that period, state data shows.

Among men, it's dipped slightly since the early 1990s. Women have experienced a gradual rise.

The big picture: The U.S. cancer death rate has been cut by a third in the last 30 years, partly due to improved screening, a sharp drop in smoking, and more effective treatments against certain cancers.

However, diagnoses have been increasing for some cancers, and there are strong racial and ethnic disparities in cancer deaths.

Between the lines: The ACS report, released Wednesday, found an increase in overall cancer diagnoses for people younger than 50. Older cohorts saw rates drop or remain steady.

The demographic shift comes with psychological, physical, and financial burdens that are less common with older patients, experts say.

Patients under 50 are more likely to be uninsured, and juggling career and caregiving responsibilities, for example. Plus, they face a higher lifetime risk of treatment-related side effects like second cancers.

Of note: There is some good news in the data. The decline in cancer mortality has resulted in more than 4 million fewer deaths in the U.S. since 1991.

Still, the study projects cancer will kill nearly 612,000 people this year, up from a projected 609,820 in 2023. In Minnesota, an estimated 10,320 people will die of cancer this year.

Bet smart: Experts say the study highlights the importance of timely screening, particularly among people with a strong family history of cancer or who are experiencing symptoms of the disease.