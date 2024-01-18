The low snowfall this month isn't stopping the 12 teams at this year's World Snow Sculpting Championship, which kicked off Wednesday in Stillwater.

The competitors, who hail from everywhere from St. Paul to Ecuador, are using snow made by Afton Alps to create enormous sculptures in the middle of downtown.

Active sculpting will continue through 2pm Saturday, and winners will be announced at 4pm. Visitors can vote for their favorite to win the People's Choice award.

🧠 My tip: Weekends are very busy; if you're looking for a less crowded viewing experience, I've found many creations are often close to completion by Friday afternoon.

Details: The competition runs through Jan. 21 and the sculptures will be on display until Feb. 6. Free.

In other entertainment news...

🚤 Dream of days on an unfrozen lake at the Minneapolis Boat Show, which runs Thursday–Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The event will feature over 700 boats, including classics and antiques. $15+, free for kids 12 and under.

🏒 The U.S. Pond Hockey Championships will go on! The ceremonial puck drop to kick off the amateur tournament on Lake Nokomis is Friday at 9:15am, and matches will continue every day through Sunday. Free.

🛍 Shop jewelry, arts, crafts and more from over a dozen Indigenous makers at the Winter Artisan Market on Friday and Saturday, hosted by American Indian contemporary arts gallery All My Relations Arts in Minneapolis. Free entry.

🚒 Bring your firetruck-obsessed child(ren) to Minnetonka Fire's Family Fun Day on Saturday, an opportunity to explore the firehouse, meet the fighters and touch a truck. A sensory room is available for those in need of a quiet environment. Free.

⛸ Take a free ice skating lesson on a mini rink in St. Paul at Springboard on Ice on Saturday. Bring your own skates or rent a pair for free. Visitors must sign a safety waiver to skate. Free.

🍻 Sample beers from 20 local breweries at SKOLstice Beer Fest at TCO Stadium in Eagan on Saturday afternoon. The family-friendly event will also have llamas, firepits, s'mores, curling, hockey and ice skating. $40, ages 20 and under free.